Strs Ohio Takes $1.86 Million Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Avnet by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 488.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVT. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

