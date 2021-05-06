Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $104.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $105.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,524,646.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 642,116 shares of company stock worth $61,963,568. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

