Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $253.07 on Tuesday. Stryker has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.87 and a 200-day moving average of $238.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

