Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Michael W. Wilson Sells 5,172 Shares

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Michael W. Wilson sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $340,886.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,584.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $67.22 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.02. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $169.26 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $1,004,000. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $1,197,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after buying an additional 152,732 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

