SUKU Tops One Day Volume of $677,144.00 (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. SUKU has a total market cap of $70.42 million and $677,144.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SUKU has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00084197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00064892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.97 or 0.00807532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00103439 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,175.85 or 0.09166483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,900,003 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

