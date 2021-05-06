Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Issues Earnings Results

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%.

NYSE INN traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $9.68. 6,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

