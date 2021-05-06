Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.69 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $40.10 on Thursday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.78.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Kerry Philipovitch bought 2,250 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

