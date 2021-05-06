Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$69.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.00.

Shares of SLF traded down C$1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$65.95. 693,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,742. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.48. The stock has a market cap of C$38.60 billion and a PE ratio of 16.09. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$44.06 and a twelve month high of C$67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4899999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total value of C$1,154,902.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,061,598.72. Insiders sold 71,552 shares of company stock worth $4,547,111 over the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

