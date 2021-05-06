Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Lowered to C$75.00 at TD Securities

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLF. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$73.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.07.

TSE SLF traded down C$1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$66.10. 843,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.48. The company has a market cap of C$38.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$44.06 and a 1-year high of C$67.26.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total value of C$1,193,455.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,297,328.64. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Insiders have sold a total of 71,552 shares of company stock worth $4,547,111 in the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

