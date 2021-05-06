Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $527,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 104,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $784,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 37,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,422. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $52.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.