Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 324 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $76.93. 138,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,473. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average of $70.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

