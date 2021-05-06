Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1707 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Suncor Energy has decreased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Suncor Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 253.8%.

SU stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.85.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

