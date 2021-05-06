Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) were down 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.93 and last traded at $31.93. Approximately 4,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,411,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

