SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Announces Earnings Results

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. SunPower updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of SPWR opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 2.47.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,497,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,588,271.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,668 shares of company stock worth $12,551,717. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

