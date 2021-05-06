SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Roth Capital

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $23.28 on Thursday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.84.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The business had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,497,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,588,271.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,668 shares of company stock worth $12,551,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SunPower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SunPower by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

