Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Northland Securities

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,516. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 60,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $2,406,242.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at $266,090,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,900,715 over the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 104,561 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 271,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 95,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

