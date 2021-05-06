Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superdry PLC provides retail stores of clothing and accessories. The Company offers jackets, coats, windcheaters, hoodies, tops, jumpers, knit wear, dresses, jeans, joggers, trousers, skirts, swimwear, bags, socks, watches, sunglasses, boots, flip flops and snow pants. Superdry PLC, formerly known as SuperGroup Plc, is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Superdry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Superdry currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SEPGY opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. Superdry has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

