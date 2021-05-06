Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Truist raised their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.36.

STRO traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,906. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a market cap of $849.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.56 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

