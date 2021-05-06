SVB Leerink Boosts Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target to $16.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 140,696 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 69,874 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,882,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.