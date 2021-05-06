SVB Leerink Weighs in on AbbVie Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AbbVie in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will earn $3.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.03. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.97 EPS.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

NYSE ABBV opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $204.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $116.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.