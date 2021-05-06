Swap (XWP) Market Cap Achieves $1.50 Million

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Swap has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $4,718.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00073050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00272001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.47 or 0.01159654 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00030492 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.97 or 0.00768316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,877.34 or 1.00079482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,096,286 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi.

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

