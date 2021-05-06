Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Downgraded to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BIOVF. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Danske cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOVF remained flat at $$17.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.57 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

