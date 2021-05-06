Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report sales of $325.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.30 million. Synaptics reported sales of $328.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.30. The stock had a trading volume of 537,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,016. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $146.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In related news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Synaptics by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

