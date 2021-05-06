Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Issues Earnings Results

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SYN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 88,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,899,404. Synthetic Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $59.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.29.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Synthetic Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

