T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $146.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been assigned a $146.00 price target by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.20.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $134.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.96 and a 200-day moving average of $126.81. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The firm has a market cap of $167.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Insiders have sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after buying an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after buying an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after buying an additional 712,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

