T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $146.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. T-Mobile US traded as high as $136.86 and last traded at $136.51, with a volume of 130487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.13.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.20.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

