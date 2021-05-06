Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Gap Down to $58.64

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.64, but opened at $54.20. Tactile Systems Technology shares last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 259 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCMD shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.22, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

About Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

