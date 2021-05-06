Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

OTCMKTS:THYCY opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Taiheiyo Cement has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.42.

Get Taiheiyo Cement alerts:

Separately, Mizuho cut Taiheiyo Cement from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Taiheiyo Cement Company Profile

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation engages in cement, mineral resources, environmental, and construction materials businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Cement segment offers ordinary Portland cement, specialty cement, soil stabilizers, and ready-mixed concrete. Its Mineral Resources segment sells limestone aggregate products comprising course and fine aggregate used in ready-mixed concrete, and aggregate used in concrete products and civil engineering; sandstone and andesite as aggregate materials; quicklime, slaked lime, filler, silica, and silica powder; and hollow ceramics, sepiolite, wollastonite, and kaolin, as well as recycles surplus construction soil.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Taiheiyo Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiheiyo Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.