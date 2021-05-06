TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TAL. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.54.

NYSE TAL opened at $54.19 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,084.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.00.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

