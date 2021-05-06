Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 6,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

Tandy Leather Factory Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLFA)

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items in North America and internationally. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, small machines, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tandy Leather Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandy Leather Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.