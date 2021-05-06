Tap (XTP) Tops One Day Volume of $616,475.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Tap has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $616,475.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tap has traded down 46.6% against the US dollar. One Tap coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00083983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00065103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.44 or 0.00828317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00102820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,255.91 or 0.09214974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

