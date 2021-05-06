TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Issues Earnings Results

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $751.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 71.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.