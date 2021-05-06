TD Securities Boosts First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target to $21.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCXXF traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $14.69.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

