TD Securities Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$34.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.86.

Shares of TOU stock traded up C$0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.57. 1,408,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,285. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.84. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$11.40 and a 1 year high of C$29.71.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,938.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,811,058 shares in the company, valued at C$207,832,592.79. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

