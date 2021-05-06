Team (NYSE:TISI) Issues Earnings Results

Team (NYSE:TISI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Team had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 24.60%.

Shares of Team stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $264.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.36. Team has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

Separately, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

