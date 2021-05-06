Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 333,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,874,452 shares.The stock last traded at $23.56 and had previously closed at $22.42.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TECK. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 26.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 819,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 173,953 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

