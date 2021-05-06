Ted Baker (LON:TED) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $119.60

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 119.60 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 173.15 ($2.26). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 161.90 ($2.12), with a volume of 867,201 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Ted Baker alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £308.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.89.

About Ted Baker (LON:TED)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.