Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 18.60%.

NYSE TRC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 63,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,620. The company has a market capitalization of $417.70 million, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. Tejon Ranch has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

