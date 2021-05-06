Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telephone and Data Systems conducts all of its wireless operations through its majority-owned subsidiary, U.S. Cellular, which operates in an intensely competitive market. Increasing costs associated with network integration and construction of new cell sites, aggressive equipment pricing, wireless technology upgrades and spectrum licensing put pressure on its profitability. Volatile pricing movement, changes in roaming practices and constant churn are primary concerns. The company is expected to be affected by amendments in the Universal Service Fund brought in by the Federal Communications Commission. Moreover, it has a debt burden and is currently reeling under pressure to meet its financial obligations. However, the company is well positioned to diversify its business model from a telecom service provider to a fiber provider.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.58.

TDS stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 67.96%.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 368,932 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

