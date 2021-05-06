TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$29.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.09.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

TSE:T traded up C$0.27 on Thursday, hitting C$26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,219,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,765. The stock has a market cap of C$35.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.57. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$22.02 and a 52-week high of C$27.54.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

