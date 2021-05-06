Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 2,415 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.78. The company had a trading volume of 476,085 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.56.

