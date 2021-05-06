Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.3% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.32. 543,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,876,152. The firm has a market cap of $230.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

