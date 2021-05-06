Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.8% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

VYM traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $106.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,438. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $105.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average is $94.20.

