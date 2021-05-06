Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Raised to $58.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TENB. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $5,914,105.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,568 shares of company stock valued at $15,843,222. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 761,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,258,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,820,000 after buying an additional 339,850 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after buying an additional 560,317 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tenable by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,882,000 after buying an additional 438,791 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,160,000 after buying an additional 72,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

