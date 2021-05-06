Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.37.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THC traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.41. 940,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,301. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -493.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

