Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Lifted by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 177.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.6% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,294,658,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $666.69. The stock had a trading volume of 689,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,457,242. The business’s 50 day moving average is $686.55 and its 200 day moving average is $661.68. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.22 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $642.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,338.09, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

