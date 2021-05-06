TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%.

NYSE TTI traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,762,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,997. The firm has a market cap of $409.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 3.36. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

