Teucrium Sugar Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CANE)

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,875 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,556% compared to the average volume of 234 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANE. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 146.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 74,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 28.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 115,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,456 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CANE opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. Teucrium Sugar Fund has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.36.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

