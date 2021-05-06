Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Increased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after purchasing an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,707,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,463 shares of company stock worth $15,506,679 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.00. The stock had a trading volume of 159,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,084. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

