Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of TXN opened at $181.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.80 and a 200 day moving average of $170.04. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,679 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 670,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

